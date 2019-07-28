East Fife's Darren Young pleads for winner between Dundee and Inverness CT

East Fife players were all smiles as they win the shoot-out against Hearts

Darren Young hopes Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle "don't play for a draw" to deny his East Fife side a Scottish League Cup first.

The League One part-timers finished runners-up to Hearts in their group and will qualify for the last 16 if there is a winner at Dens Park.

The two Championship sides will both progress instead if they draw.

Asked if he would watch the game on TV, manager Young told BBC Scotland: "Possibly. I'm not that fussed."

While Young is adopting a "whatever happens, happens" attitude to Sunday's result, he admits it would be "massive - a great achievement" if his side were to be in the last-16 draw for the first time since the group stage was reintroduced in 2016-17.

They have the chance to progress after taking a bonus point from the penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw with Hearts, the Premiership side who qualify as group winners.

Young says he was not too concerned to have started the season with a loss away to Cowdenbeath and his side followed that by defeating another League Two side, Stenhousemuir, before a surprise win over Championship favourites Dundee United at Tannadice.

"It's three wins in a week - I'm really proud of the players," he said. "The fitness was outstanding from the boys. We played Tuesday night against a full-time Championship team and you are coming again.

"Last season, we played about eight or nine full-time teams and we only lost once or twice."

Hearts had taken the lead through Jamie Walker after only 15 minutes at Bayview Stadium, but Chris Duggan levelled after the break.

"We were outstanding after having to weather the first 15 minutes - we were camped in a wee bit," Young admitted.

"It was a much better second half from us. Brilliant to win it on penalties. I thought we had mucked it up with a couple of misses."