Championship
Bristol City16:30Leeds
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Leeds United

Daniel Bentley
Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley joined Bristol City from Brentford during the summer
Follow live text coverage from 16:00 BST on Sunday

Bristol City host Leeds on Sunday, in the penultimate game of the first round of Championship fixtures this season.

The home side could give debuts to summer signings such as goalkeeper Dan Bentley and midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

Leeds, who lost in last season's play-off semi-finals after finishing third in the table, have injury concerns before the game at Ashton Gate.

Kemar Roofe and Luke Ayling are both out with ankle problems, while defender Gaetano Berardi is suspended.

But head coach Marcelo Bielsa could give a debut to winger Helder Costa, who has joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Wolves.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won just one of their last 14 league games against Leeds (W1 D2 L11), losing both matches last season without finding the net.
  • Since the start of the 2010-11 season - when Leeds were promoted back to the Championship - their 11 wins over Bristol City is the most wins by one club over another in the competition (exc. play-offs).
  • Bristol City and Leeds United last met on the opening day of a league season in 1979-80, drawing 2-2 in the top-flight.
  • This is a fourth consecutive league season Leeds have started with a Sunday match - they lost 0-3 at QPR in 2016-17, before beating Bolton 3-2 in 2017-18 and Stoke 3-1 in 2018-19.
  • Lee Johnson has lost both of his league games against Marcelo Bielsa - the only manager he has faced more often while losing each time is Kenny Jackett (three defeats in three games).
  • Marcelo Bielsa is the first Leeds United manager to take charge of the club in their first league game in back to back seasons since Simon Grayson did so in three consecutive campaigns between 2009-10 and 2011-12.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed11003123
2Wigan11003213
3Charlton11002113
4QPR11002113
5Swansea11002113
6West Brom11002113
7Barnsley11001013
8Birmingham11001013
9Millwall11001013
10Luton10103301
11Middlesbrough10103301
12Bristol City00000000
13Derby00000000
14Huddersfield00000000
15Leeds00000000
16Cardiff100123-10
17Blackburn100112-10
18Hull100112-10
19Nottm Forest100112-10
20Stoke100112-10
21Brentford100101-10
22Fulham100101-10
23Preston100101-10
24Reading100113-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories