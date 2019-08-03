Bristol City v Leeds United

Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley joined Bristol City from Brentford during the summer

Bristol City host Leeds on Sunday, in the penultimate game of the first round of Championship fixtures this season.

The home side could give debuts to summer signings such as goalkeeper Dan Bentley and midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

Leeds, who lost in last season's play-off semi-finals after finishing third in the table, have injury concerns before the game at Ashton Gate.

Kemar Roofe and Luke Ayling are both out with ankle problems, while defender Gaetano Berardi is suspended.

But head coach Marcelo Bielsa could give a debut to winger Helder Costa, who has joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Wolves.

Match facts