Bristol City v Leeds United
Bristol City host Leeds on Sunday, in the penultimate game of the first round of Championship fixtures this season.
The home side could give debuts to summer signings such as goalkeeper Dan Bentley and midfielder Sammie Szmodics.
Leeds, who lost in last season's play-off semi-finals after finishing third in the table, have injury concerns before the game at Ashton Gate.
Kemar Roofe and Luke Ayling are both out with ankle problems, while defender Gaetano Berardi is suspended.
But head coach Marcelo Bielsa could give a debut to winger Helder Costa, who has joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Wolves.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won just one of their last 14 league games against Leeds (W1 D2 L11), losing both matches last season without finding the net.
- Since the start of the 2010-11 season - when Leeds were promoted back to the Championship - their 11 wins over Bristol City is the most wins by one club over another in the competition (exc. play-offs).
- Bristol City and Leeds United last met on the opening day of a league season in 1979-80, drawing 2-2 in the top-flight.
- This is a fourth consecutive league season Leeds have started with a Sunday match - they lost 0-3 at QPR in 2016-17, before beating Bolton 3-2 in 2017-18 and Stoke 3-1 in 2018-19.
- Lee Johnson has lost both of his league games against Marcelo Bielsa - the only manager he has faced more often while losing each time is Kenny Jackett (three defeats in three games).
- Marcelo Bielsa is the first Leeds United manager to take charge of the club in their first league game in back to back seasons since Simon Grayson did so in three consecutive campaigns between 2009-10 and 2011-12.