Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock13:30Rangers
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Kilmarnock's only absentee is youngster Adam Frizzell as he continues his recovery from a broken foot.

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is a doubt with a hamstring strain, while Jon Flanagan and new defender Filip Helander are still building up fitness so will not feature. Jamie Murphy (groin) and Graham Dorrans (calf) are out.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "At the moment it's difficult because we don't have enough good players in some roles."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "In an ideal situation we can get the three points but if we don't get a result it's not the end of the world and we'll keep fighting to improve."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost only one of their last nine league meetings with Rangers (W4 D4) and are unbeaten in four (W2 D2) since a 1-0 defeat in May 2018.

