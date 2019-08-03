Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen will be without centre-backs Ash Taylor and Michael Devlin, who have hamstring injuries. Striker Curtis Main (thigh) is a doubt while Connor McLennan is battling to recover from a knock.

Steven Naismith might be on the bench for Hearts after joining from Norwich. The visitors hope to have Conor Washington fit after a back injury but Peter Haring (groin), Ben Garuccio, Craig Wighton and Olly Lee (all knee) are missing.

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove: "Playing Thursday-Sunday is tough, but ultimately it's what we want as players and a club. We want to be playing in as many of these big games as we can."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I don't expect Aberdeen to be in any way weakened by their European exploits. It's a tough place to go but I long ago stopped worrying about the fixture list."

Did you know? The home side has won each of the last six Scottish Premiership meetings between these two - with three wins each - since a goalless draw at Pittodrie in December 2017.