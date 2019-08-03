Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00Hearts
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen will be without centre-backs Ash Taylor and Michael Devlin, who have hamstring injuries. Striker Curtis Main (thigh) is a doubt while Connor McLennan is battling to recover from a knock.

Steven Naismith might be on the bench for Hearts after joining from Norwich. The visitors hope to have Conor Washington fit after a back injury but Peter Haring (groin), Ben Garuccio, Craig Wighton and Olly Lee (all knee) are missing.

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove: "Playing Thursday-Sunday is tough, but ultimately it's what we want as players and a club. We want to be playing in as many of these big games as we can."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I don't expect Aberdeen to be in any way weakened by their European exploits. It's a tough place to go but I long ago stopped worrying about the fixture list."

Did you know? The home side has won each of the last six Scottish Premiership meetings between these two - with three wins each - since a goalless draw at Pittodrie in December 2017.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Hamilton00000000
4Hearts00000000
5Hibernian00000000
6Kilmarnock00000000
7Livingston00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Rangers00000000
10Ross County00000000
11St Johnstone00000000
12St Mirren00000000
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories