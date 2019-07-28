Harvey Elliott: Liverpool sign Fulham teenager

Harvey Elliott made his Fulham debut aged 15 years and 174 days in a Carabao Cup tie at Millwall in September 2018

Liverpool have signed 16-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

Elliott became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League when he came on as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May, aged just 16 years and 30 days.

The England youth international cannot turn professional until his 17th birthday next April.

Liverpool say he will be in their squad for Sunday's friendly against Napoli in Edinburgh at 17:00 BST.

Elliott, who attracted attention from Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Arsenal and Manchester City, will become the second emerging talent to join Liverpool this summer after 17-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg moved from PEC Zwolle.