Scottish League Cup draw: Celtic meet Dunfermline, Rangers go to East Fife, Motherwell take on Hearts

Celtic have won the League Cup for three seasons running

Scottish League Cup holders Celtic are at home to Dunfermline in the last 16, while Rangers face a trip to East Fife.

Last season's runners-up Aberdeen have been drawn away to Dundee.

There are two all-Premiership ties, with Motherwell taking on Hearts at Fir Park and Kilmarnock meeting Hamilton Accies at Rugby Park.

Hibernian are at home to Morton, with Ross County travelling to Partick Thistle and Forfar welcome Livingston to Station Park.

Ties to be played on 17 and 18 August.