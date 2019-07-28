Stevie May: Dundee make 'very good offer' for Aberdeen striker

Aberdeen were prepared to release Stevie May for a proposed switch to St Johnstone which then fell through

Dundee are still keen on signing Stevie May and have made the Aberdeen striker a "very good offer", manager James McPake has confirmed.

The 26-year-old has spoken to the Dens Park side and former club St Johnstone.

However, a move to McDiarmid Park collapsed this week after the player had passed a medical.

"There was a very good offer made to Stevie, in my opinion, for this football club," McPake told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"It looked like the deal to St Johnstone was done and I was surprised when it wasn't.

"Who knows what is going to happen? It's a decision for Stevie. He has to make that for his own life, his own family.

"So I am a bit powerless in that. It's between Stevie May and a host of other clubs."

May is halfway through a four-year contract at Pittodrie but Aberdeen were prepared to release him for the proposed switch to St Johnstone.

Kilmarnock and St Mirren have also been linked with the striker who has scored eight times in his two seasons with the Dons.