Liverpool 0-3 Napoli: Reds beaten as Harvey Elliott makes first appearance

Liverpool were 2-0 down at Murrayfield within 30 minutes after a poor defensive display in the first half

Lorenzo Insigne was involved in three goals as Napoli recorded a comfortable victory over Liverpool in their pre-season friendly at Murrayfield.

The Italian curled in the opener before setting up Arkadiusz Milik with a fizzing, low cross after half an hour.

His shot was then punched away by Simon Mignolet after the break but it bounced off defender Andy Robertson and into Amin Younes' path to make it 3-0.

Reds' new signing Harvey Elliott made his first appearance as a substitute.

It was a poor defensive display from the European champions, who looked rusty despite naming a strong side - including seven of the starting XI that beat Tottenham in Madrid.

Champions League hero Divock Origi squandered their first chance before Liverpool keeper Mignolet kept out efforts from Belgian duo Simone Verdi and Dries Mertens.

But when Joel Matip stood off Insigne and allowed him to drive into the box, the striker expertly curled the ball past Mignolet before Milik slid in to divert it into the far corner and double Napoli's lead 11 minutes later.

Liverpool needed a spark and some of the 65,000 fans in Murrayfield thought Georginio Wijnaldum had provided it before his goal was ruled out for a clear offside on the stroke of half-time.

A disgruntled Liverpool side were keen to make a difference in the second half as James Milner set the tone with a thumping tackle on the edge of the opposition area, but it was Napoli who scored again through Younes.

Jurgen Klopp made wholesale changes throughout the second half but it was 16-year-old midfielder Elliott's introduction which sparked excitement. His signing had been announced just hours before kick-off.

He didn't seem fazed by the occasion and his first touch was a confident one-two with Rhian Brewster which earned Liverpool a corner. In his 12-minute spell he showed glimpses of the potential which helped him become the youngest player to feature in the Premier League while with Fulham.

But Liverpool's best chances of the match came from two other substitutes - 19-year-old forward Brewster's cross was almost diverted into the net by a Napoli defender before Harry Wilson's long-range curler was palmed wide by the keeper.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their last four pre-season matches and only have a friendly against Lyon to play (Wednesday, 18:00 BST) before they take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield on 4 August.