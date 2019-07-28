League of Ireland: Declan Devine rallies Derry for 'must-win' game against Waterford

Derry were left disappointed in Ballybofey after their 1-0 loss

League of Ireland: Derry City v Waterford Venue: The Brandywell, Derry Date: Monday, 29 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine has called on his side to treat every game as a "must-win" as they enter the final stretch of the season.

The Candystripes remain in the hunt for a European place despite falling to an unexpected defeat by Finn Harps on Friday.

Victory over Waterford on Monday would move Derry to within three points of Bohemians with nine games remaining.

"There's no time to feel sorry for ourselves or feel down," said Devine.

"Everybody was devastated on Friday night but we don't look back on our wins so we have to make sure we put that defeat to bed very quickly."

Having played a game less than Bohs in third, Derry travelled to Finn Harps expecting to narrow the gap but were defeated as Harry Ascroft's strike gave the relegation candidates a potentially vital three points.

It is the second time in July that Derry have dropped points against the bottom two, having been held to a 0-0 draw by UCD at the Brandywell.

"They are poor results," Devine admitted.

"But we are still in a good place, we have dropped points but so have Bohemians."

Devine will return to the touchline after serving a one-game ban against Harps

Since Devine returned for his second spell in charged of the Candystripes, Derry have enjoyed a largely positive season.

Having finished a disappointing 2018 campaign in eighth, the Brandywell side will be hoping for a win over mid-table Waterford to kick start a run towards securing a European berth.

"This is a difficult league and whenever you think you are entitled to anything, the league tends to come back to bite you," warned Devine.

"We're in a period where we have to grab every point that is there for the taking.

"We have to make sure that all the work we did in the opening part of the season doesn't go to waste in the coming games."