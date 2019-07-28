Liam Donnelly: Motherwell man hopes club form can lead to N Ireland recall
Liam Donnelly hopes his impressive start to the season for Motherwell can reignite his international career with Northern Ireland.
Donnelly is his country's record under-21 cap holder but made his only senior appearance against Chile in 2014.
The ex-Hartlepool player made it four goals in three games in the Scottish League Cup as he scored twice in Saturday's 4-0 win over Annan Athletic.
"It's always been my aim to represent my country," said the 23-year-old.
"One of the reasons I came to this club was to get myself into the national squad but I need to be playing games and playing well to get that call-up."
Donnelly has played mostly at right-back and in central defence during his career but Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has deployed him in a midfield role so far this season.
"The gaffer knows I have the qualities to play in there and with players leaving, I've had my opportunity," he added.
"Changing position has allowed me more freedom to get forward, I know I have a decent shot but I now have the platform to show that by playing in a different position."
Donnelly, who earned 24 Northern Ireland Under-21 caps between 2012 and 2018, started his career with hometown club Dungannon Swifts before earning a move to Fulham in 2012.
He failed to break into the first team with Fulham and had a loan spell with Crawley Town before joining Hartlepool in 2016.
Motherwell boss Robinson, who handed Donnelly his first Northern Ireland Under-21 cap in 2012, signed the county Tyrone man on a two-year deal last summer.