Reading 3-4 Chelsea: Mason Mount scores twice in exciting friendly

Mason Mount has yet to make a competitive senior appearance for Chelsea

Mason Mount continued to press his claim for a starting role for Chelsea this season as he scored twice in a 4-3 friendly win at Reading.

The Blues trailed early on to Josh Barrett's delicious lob.

Ross Barkley equalised with a 20-yard free-kick before Kenedy put Chelsea in front with a long-range strike.

Mount's two goals in three minutes - in between Michael Morrison's equaliser and a Sam Baldock consolation - made sure of the win.

It was the latest impressive display by Mount, who did not look out of place during a 2-1 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday.

With Chelsea restricted by a transfer embargo this season, the 20-year-old looks set to continue the influential role he enjoyed under manager Frank Lampard when the pair were together at Derby last season.

He scored 14 goals during that loan spell as the Rams reached the Championship play-off final and, in Lampard's first match in charge of the Blues on home soil, again proved himself to be an attacking force.

His first goal was a gift - tapping in on the line after being teed up by Michy Batshuayi soon after coming on as a half-time substitute.

He had more work to do for his second, collecting the ball inside the box and driving a powerful effort beyond Reading goalkeeper Sam Walker.

Lampard will have been less impressed by his side's defending, with two weeks to go until they begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 11 August.

Chelsea have two friendlies remaining as Lampard searches for his best starting line-up. They travel to Austria to play Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday before completing their pre-season preparations in Germany against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Chelsea first-half team: Caballero, Zappacosta, Christensen, Tomori, Alonso, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Barkley, Pulisic, Giroud.

Chelsea second-half team: Caballero (Cumming 63), Azpilicueta, Zouma, David Luiz, Emerson, Pedro, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Abraham, Batshuayi.