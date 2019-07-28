Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac left out of Arsenal v Lyon game after attempted carjacking

Sead Kolašinac and Mesut Ozil were uninjured in the attempted carjacking

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were left out of Arsenal's game against Lyon on Sunday because they were "not ready" to play, said manager Unai Emery.

The pair were involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in north-west London on Thursday.

After the incident Kolasinac posted a picture of himself and Ozil on social media and added: "Think we're fine".

"This morning they came here but weren't ready to play the match," said Emery following his side's 2-1 defeat.

"Every player is very important in the team, but also each moment and some circumstances give us a decision between the player and us.

"It's not a good moment to play because their mind is not now 100%. It's a very personal circumstance and the most important thing now is that they can feel good, they can feel safe, they can feel calm with their family.

"I spoke to them and decided it was best to continue their resting with their families and wait for a few days to hopefully come and start normally with the team.

"We are going to see each day. Tomorrow we are going to check again how they are."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's volley gave Arsenal a first-half lead but two second-half goals from former Fulham and Celtic strike Moussa Dembele sealed the Emirates Cup for the French side.

'Pepe is a very good player'

The Gunners have agreed a £72m deal with Lille to sign 24-year-old winger Nicolas Pepe, although the club have yet to announce the signing formally and still need to agree terms with the player's representatives.

The Ivory Coast international would be the third most-expensive signing by a British club, behind the £89m Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba and the £75m they paid for Romelu Lukaku.

"We are working and also thinking about how we can improve," Emery, who guided the Gunners to fifth in the Premier League and the Europa League final last season, told the Arsenal website.

"There are different players on the table with the possibility that we can achieve their signature. Pepe is a very good player and we are thinking only of players who can really, really improve this squad and also give us some different conditions to improve.

"We are working for the last few weeks and before starting the season in the first match in Newcastle. Our aim is to get the best team with the best players in our squad."

Emery plays down Lacazette injury concern

Arsenal were forced into an early change against Lyon, with striker Alexandre Lacazette - scorer of 13 Premier League goals last season - coming off injured after 12 minutes.

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign at Newcastle on 11 August and Emery will be hopeful the France striker is available after delivering some positive news on the ankle problem which forced him off.

"We are thinking it's not [serious]," he said.

"He decided with the doctor and with me that it is better to take no more risk. He tried to continue playing but I think it was better in the pre-season to take patience. The doctor said to me he is going to check tomorrow but the thinking is that it is not [serious]."