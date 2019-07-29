2022 World Cup: Preliminary draw for Africa completed

Five African nations will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The draw for the preliminary round of Africa's qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been held in Egypt.

The continent's 24 lowest ranked sides, according to this month's Fifa rankings, were involved in Monday's draw at the Confederation of African Football offices in Cairo.

Two teams who played at the recent Africa Cup of Nations have been drawn to face each as Burundi will take on Tanzania.

Another four other nations who played at the tournament in Egypt will also have to take part in the preliminary round between 2 and 10 September.

Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola and Guinea-Bissau face Somalia, Eritrea, The Gambia and Sao Tome e Principe respectively.

The 14 preliminary round winners, over two legs, and the 26 countries who received byes will be split into 10 groups of four after a fresh draw with the first matches next March.

Group winners then go into five two-leg playoffs with the winners qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

2022 World Cup preliminary round draw for Africa: