Brighton loan South Africa's Percy Tau to Club Brugge

South Africa striker Percy Tau is yet to play a game for his parent club Brighton

South Africa's Percy Tau has been loaned out again by Brighton.

The 25-year-old returns to Belgium for next season to play for top-flight side Club Brugge after spending last term at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

He signed for Premier League side Brighton last year on a four-year deal but is yet to play for the first team.

"It's a step up to the next level in Belgium, and he also has the prospect of Champions League football," technical director Dan Ashworth said.

"It comes off the back of an impressive Africa Cup of Nations campaign with South Africa, and will give Percy the opportunity to further develop his undoubted talent."

Tau played in all of Bafana Bafana's matches at the Nations Cup in Egypt as he helped his side reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.