New EFL bosses: Can you name all 19 clubs with a new boss?
- From the section Football
Three months is a long time in football, with 19 English Football League clubs appointing a new boss since the end of last season.
Another will soon follow, with Sheffield Wednesday still searching for a permanent successor to Steve Bruce.
But can you match the new coaches with the teams they are in charge of?
You have four minutes to try to name all 19 clubs. Good luck!
