New EFL bosses: Can you name all 19 clubs with a new boss?

Jonathan Woodgate (left) and Phillip Cocu
Jonathan Woodgate (left) and Phillip Cocu were two high-profile bosses to take over at EFL clubs this summer

Three months is a long time in football, with 19 English Football League clubs appointing a new boss since the end of last season.

Another will soon follow, with Sheffield Wednesday still searching for a permanent successor to Steve Bruce.

But can you match the new coaches with the teams they are in charge of?

You have four minutes to try to name all 19 clubs. Good luck!

Can you name the EFL clubs to change managers this summer?

