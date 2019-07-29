Sean McConville: Accrington midfielder signs new deal through to 2022
Accrington midfielder Sean McConville has signed an new three-year contract.
The 30-year-old is in his second spell at the club and had been contracted until the summer of 2021, but will now stay for a further year.
McConville returned in June 2015 having first played for Stanley in 2009 and has featured 286 times.
"I have got a real affiliation with the club, with the fans, I love everything about the club and it does feel like my club," McConville said.
Manager John Coleman added: "The new contract will take Sean to his 10-year service, he has been a good servant for the club and he has got better as he has got older."
