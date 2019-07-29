Scott Booth: 'Women's game has earned the right to more financial backing'

Glasgow City are aiming for a 13th successive league title this season

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth says "now is the time" to invest in women's football and not doing so would be a "massive missed opportunity".

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has pledged to reinvest all funds generated from the Women's World Cup.

But Scottish Women's Football - the body that runs the domestic game - is yet to hear of those plans.

"The women's game has earned the right to have more financial backing," Booth told BBC Scotland.

"That's something that hopefully will happen. If not, it will be a failure, because it's a product people want to see.

"It's really important off the back of the World Cup and the heightened awareness. Now is the time to invest. It would be a massive missed opportunity if that investment doesn't come back into the game."

Booth, who recently extended his contract with the Scottish champions until 2021, had five players in Scotland's World Cup squad, while six others, including captain Rachel Corsie and Erin Cuthbert, are former City players.

"The Scottish game has given to the national team," Booth added. "But, now that women can go and have careers elsewhere, it's important we capitalise on the quality of our game at home.

"If you look purely domestically, clubs like Celtic and Rangers will be hoping to have players in the national team and I'm sure that will happen.

"If there's more investment, it will help clubs improve the quality of coaching and facilities. By improving these areas, it helps players become better and helps young players develop.

"Hopefully the national team continues to qualify for major tournaments and hopefully domestic players are involved in those squads.

"It's all very well having players from all across the world, but you definitely need a backbone of Scottish-based players."