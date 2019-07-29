Thomas Byrne: Former Drogheda United and St Pat's Athletic winger joins Glentoran

Byrne has played on both wings and through the middle

Glentoran have signed ex-Drogheda United and St Patrick's Athletic left winger Thomas Byrne.

The 20-year-old former Republic of Ireland youth international had a spell at Brighton before spending two years in the League of Ireland.

His arrival follows the signings of defender Patrick McClean and Croatian duo Marijan Antolovic and Hrvoje Plum.

A UK-based consortium completed a takeover of the east Belfast outfit earlier this month.

"Thomas is a very exciting signing for us," Glentoran manager Mick McDermott told the club website.

"He will be a valuable attacking asset to our team as he is young, versatile and can play multiple positions across the front - left, right or central.

"He has great ability on the ball and is the sort of player who will excite our supporters. We're delighted to get Thomas on board as there were several other Premiership clubs keen on him as well as clubs in the Republic."

Byrne had trained with Glenavon during the summer, but has appeared in a number of recent friendly matches for the Glens.

Glentoran will begin their first full season under manager Mick McDermott away to Glenavon on Friday 9 August.