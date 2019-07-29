Irish Open date may change after PGA Tour rescheduling is announced

Rahm's 2019 Irish Open success came at Lahinch

The Irish Open may be played at a different time of the year in 2020 after a rescheduling of the PGA Tour.

As part of changes made to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics, the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational has been moved to the first week of July.

The Irish Open has been played in this slot in recent years but the European Tour may now shift the tournament dates for 2020.

Spain's John Rahm won the title twice in the last three years.

The slot in the first week of July, two weeks before the Open and a week ahead of the Scottish Open, has proved popular to golfers in recent years.

This year's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational took place last week, a week after The Open at Royal Portrush, which was won by Irish golfer Shane Lowry.

The men's golf event at the 2020 Olympics is due to take place in Tokyo from 30 July to 2 August,