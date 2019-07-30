Andrew Dallas: Cambridge United sign Rangers striker for undisclosed fee

Andrew Dallas did not make a first-team appearance for Rangers

Cambridge United have signed Rangers striker Andrew Dallas for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

The 20-year-old had been on a two-week trial with the League Two club.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Morton, failing to score in 12 games.

"Colin (Calderwood) seems like a good modern-day manager, and I'm hopeful he can develop me as a player and a person as well," former Stenhousemuir loanee Dallas told the Cambridge website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.