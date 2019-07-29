Bury v MK Dons called off by EFL but Wycombe v Bolton to go ahead

Bury's opening League One game, at home to Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday, has been suspended - but Bolton Wanderers' match at Wycombe can go ahead.

The Shakers failed to meet Monday's 17:00 BST deadline set by the English Football League to provide evidence of the club's financial viability.

However, the EFL said it had suspended the game "reluctantly".

Bolton's submissions satisfied the EFL that they can meet the requirements of the league, with a takeover expected.

More to follow.