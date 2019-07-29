Notts County: New Danish owners pay two months of overdue wage at Meadow Lane

Notts County owners Christoffer (left) and Alexander Reedtz founded a football analysis company, Football Radar, 10 years ago

Players and staff at Notts County have had their overdue wages paid by new owners Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz three days after completing their takeover, reports BBC Nottingham Sport.

Employees of the National League side last received money in May, two months before Alan Hardy sold the club to the Danish brothers on Friday.

Notts have relied on donations to pay staff in recent months.

The Professional Footballers' Association have also been involved.

The takeover by the brothers, who own a football analysis company, has helped ensure the future of the ailing 157-year-old club which was relegated from the English Football League for the first time in May, having been a founding member 131 years earlier.

Paying outstanding salaries was said to be a priority when the pair spoke to the media for the first time on Saturday.

And while their focus is to quickly shift to new signings, the club is also due to appear in the High Court on Wednesday to face a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill.

While the club have no official update on money owed to HM Revenue & Customs, it is another financial issue the brothers have vowed to resolve.