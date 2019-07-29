Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder should be allowed to leave, says Bastian Schweinsteiger

Pogba and Schweinsteiger played together for United

Paul Pogba "should not be stopped" from leaving Manchester United, says former Red Devils midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Pogba, 26, has previously spoken of finding "a new challenge" while his agent has said the France international wants to leave Old Trafford.

Schweinsteiger played alongside Pogba during his two years at United before his 2017 move to Chicago Fire.

"If a player wants to leave the club, you shouldn't stop him," he said.

In an interview with BBC Sport, former Germany captain Schweinsteiger, 34, added: "You need players who are 100% into the club and care about the club, that's the only way you can survive at the top level and have success.

"Paul is a great player, he is just looking for a team where he can play the same style that he does with the France national team, so if you give him that kind of team around him, he would be happy at United."

'Solskjaer has done a good job'

Schweinsteiger scored just two goals in 35 appearances for United before his switch to the MLS two years ago, and on Thursday will play for the MLS All-Stars for the second time against Atletico Madrid in Orlando.

But he admits he still follows the Premier League "as much as he can", in particular former club United.

"I'm glad they have re-started their team and the way they play," Schweinsteiger said. "It's about time because United is a huge club with amazing supporters and they have players in the squad who can really be dangerous.

"They should play a nice way of football and I really hope that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lets the team play to their abilities and as far as I can see, he has done a good job.

"I would really like to see them win [the Premier League]."

Schweinsteiger signed for United under former boss Louis van Gaal but made few appearances for the club after Jose Mourinho took over as manager in 2016.

But, having spoken to some current United players, he believes Solskjaer is the best man for the manager's job.

"When you become the manager of a big club for the first time, it can't always be up, it also goes down. It's normal," he said.

"I think he really understands how the team has to play football and as far as I can see and I have talked to some players, they are really happy with him.

"They have fantastic players, you just need to use them."

'VAR ruins the game...but I like it'

The MLS became one of the first leagues in world football to adopt the video assistant referee (VAR) in late 2017 but it will only make its Premier League debut at the start of the upcoming season.

Schweinsteiger says he is a fan of the technology but admits it is far from perfect.

"I must say I like it, but in some moments you don't like it," he said.

"It ruins the game because sometimes you have to wait five minutes until the decision is made. Some decisions I think can be made in a shorter amount of time.

"I think that's what annoys people sometimes, but also it helps if they can see it on the screen so the spectators can watch the situation and understand the decision.

"It has to be better but also you should not forget that the VAR system started maybe two years ago, it's a short amount of time so it's normal that there are still some mistakes."