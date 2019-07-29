Sin bins: Football Association to introduce 10-minute dismissals at grassroots level

Sin bins were first piloted during the 2017-18 season

The Football Association is introducing 'sin bins' at grassroots level from the start of the 2019-20 season.

The 10-minute dismissals will be issued by referees as a sanction only for dissent, while shorter punishments will be applied in youth football.

They will be indicated by a referee showing the guilty player a yellow card and pointing to the touchline.

"Dissent is a key part of the game that needs to be tackled," said the FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Sin bins were first piloted during the 2017-18 season, and extended to a total of 31 leagues in the 2018-19 campaign.

It will be implemented up to step five of the National League System and tier three and below in women's football.

The FA found that there was a 38% total reduction in dissent across all leagues during the trial period.

Bullingham added: "Our pilot phase has proved that sin bins work well. The trial showed a huge impact on behaviour that we want to roll out to the whole game and make it more enjoyable for everyone."