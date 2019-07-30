Jason McCarthy: Millwall sign defender from Wycombe Wanderers while Fred Onyedinma moves other way

Jason McCarthy started 44 League One games for Wycombe last season

Championship side Millwall have signed defender Jason McCarthy from Wycombe Wanderers with striker Fred Onyedinma moving in the opposite direction.

McCarthy, 23, scored two goals in 49 appearances for the Chairboys last season after joining from Barnsley.

Onyedinma, 22, returns to Adams Park for a third time after two loan spells with the League One side.

Both players have moved for undisclosed fees and signed "long-term" contracts with their respective clubs.

Onyedinma scored four goals in 21 league appearances in a five-month loan last season having spent the second half of the 2014-15 campaign with Wycombe - helping them reach the League Two Play-off final.

McCarthy, who becomes the Lions' seventh signing of the summer transfer window, told the club website: "I first heard of interest from Millwall a couple of years back, and it resurfaced this summer - I've always had my eye on this club as one which really suits me, both as a person and as a player.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here now, it was quite long-winded but I'm glad to get the deal done."

Fred Onyedinma first signed for Wycombe as a teenager in 2014

