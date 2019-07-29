Football gossip: Zaha, Rojo, Milinkovic-Savic, Dybala, Neymar

Everton have made a second bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The Toffees have offered £55m plus Turkey forward Cenk Tosun, 28, and Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, 28, for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sky Sports)

Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 29, will consider a move away from Manchester United if he believes first-team opportunities will be limited next season. (ESPN)

Lazio president Claudi Lotito has revealed he is open to the idea of selling Manchester United target, Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 24, if the right offer is made. (Mail)

Neymar's Paris St-Germain team-mate Marco Verratti admits that the club must sell the 27-year-old Brazilian forward if he is unhappy at the Parc des Princes, despite coach Thomas Tuchel's desire to keep the player. (Express)

Juventus have confirm there have been offers for 25-year-old Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mirror)

Real Madrid have told Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, 28, that he will be staying at the Bernabeu. (AS - in Spanish)

Crystal Palace are set to make a £5m bid for Newcastle and Republic of Ireland centre-back Ciaran Clark, 29. (Sun)

Everton are considering moves for Southampton and Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, 25, and Chelsea and England Under-21 defender Fikayo Tomori, 21. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce does not believe the club's fans will boycott the first match of the season against Arsenal. (Talksport)

Swansea City are considering an improved offer from Sheffield United for 23-year-old Scottish striker Oli McBurnie. (Wales Online)

Real Madrid have received offers from Roma and Monaco for Dominican forward Mariano, 25. (AS - in Spanish)

Lille are looking to recruit two or three attackers using the 115m euros (£104m) expected from the sales of Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao. (RMC Sport - in French)

Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann, 55 on Tuesday, is in talks with VfB Stuttgart to become their first ever CEO. (Bild - in German)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 27, is doubtful for the start of La Liga after sustaining a sprained ankle. (Evening Standard)

Irish midfielder Sam Foley, 32, who is a free agent, is closing in on a move to St Mirren. (Record)