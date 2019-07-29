Herve Renard: Double Nations Cup winner is named as Saudi Arabia's new coach

Frenchman Herve Renard has won the Africa Cup of Nations twice

Herve Renard, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with both Zambia and Ivory Coast, has been unveiled as Saudi Arabia's new national team coach.

Renard stood down as Morocco's coach earlier this month after the team's early exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 50-year-old had taken to social media in the past week to dispel rumours about his next post, saying it would "not be on the African continent."

He was thrilled to share the news of his Saudi role after it had been announced on Monday.

"Happy to start a new adventure in Saudi Arabia on a new continent!" Renard wrote.

The Saudi team highlighted Renard's achievements in Africa when unveiling him as their new coach.

"The first coach in history to achieve the African Cup with two different teams," they announced as they listed his accomplishments.

Renard guided Zambia to Nations Cup success in 2012 and followed it up by coaching Ivory Coast to the trophy three years later.

In his last role, Renard took Morocco from 81st in the Fifa world rankings to 47th.

He led them to two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and to the World Cup in Russia in 2018 - the first time the Atlas Lions had played at the global event for 20 years.

His hopes of winning a third Africa Cup of Nations title were dashed after defeat to Benin in the last-16.

Renard's new team, Saudi Arabia, are currently 68th in the Fifa rankings.