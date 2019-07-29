Rangers: James Tavernier excited by new-look squad

Rangers beat Celtic twice at Ibrox last season but finished nine points behind the champions

Captain James Tavernier says Rangers can do "a really good job" this season following a raft of new arrivals.

Manager Steven Gerrard has been busy in the transfer market after finishing runners-up to Celtic in his debut campaign at Ibrox.

Filip Helander, Sheyi Ojo and Joe Aribo are among eight summer signings.

"The gaffer has made some great additions, improved the squad; I'm really excited to see the season unfold," said right-back Tavernier.

Rangers have largely impressed in four Ibrox friendlies and three Europa League qualifying ties, conceding just one goal.

"We worked really hard last season so the boys know the system and game-plan and the new boys have adapted to that game-plan already," added Tavernier.

"Pre-season has been really positive. I feel we are a lot better. The only player who you would say is not here is Ryan Kent, who was a great addition last season.

"The new lads have really added strength and depth to the squad. The gaffer has a lot of selection headaches. I believe in the squad and believe we can do a really good job."

Rangers ended last season nine points behind Celtic after going into the new year all square in the table and were knocked out of both cup competitions by Aberdeen.

When asked if they could close the gap on their Glasgow rivals, Tavernier said: "We've got to see. It's going to be a long season. We have got to fully focus on ourselves. We have to go to Kilmarnock on Sunday and get three points.

"Last season was a lot down to consistency. That hindered us in many ways.

"Also discipline. A few of the boys got suspensions and we dropped points when we shouldn't have. If we address that this season then we should be in a good place.

"We've got new fines in place for discipline. None of the boys want these fines because they are hefty. So hopefully that really sticks in the back of their heads and I hope nothing stupid happens this season.

"But the consistency just needs to be a mental thing. For every single game we can't take our foot off the gas."