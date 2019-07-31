Toni Duggan: England forward to join Atletico Madrid on two-year deal

Toni Duggan helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals earlier this summer

England forward Toni Duggan is to join Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old former Everton and Manchester City player left Barcelona earlier this summer, after spending two seasons with the Catalan club.

She featured three times at the Women's World Cup in France and has scored 22 goals in her 75 international caps.

Liverpool-born Duggan helped Barcelona reach last season's Champions League final, where they were beaten by Lyon.

Atletico have won the Spanish league title in each of the past three seasons.

They knocked Duggan's former side Man City out of Europe in 2018-19, before pipping Barcelona to the domestic title in Spain.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.