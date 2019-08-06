Wes Harding (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Portsmouth v Birmingham City
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1MacGillivray
- 2Walkes
- 5Downing
- 6Burgess
- 3Brown
- 14Cannon
- 4Naylor
- 33Close
- 19Harness
- 22Harrison
- 11Curtis
Substitutes
- 8Pitman
- 9Hawkins
- 20Raggett
- 26Evans
- 29Maloney
- 35Bass
- 38Haunstrup
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 2HardingBooked at 20mins
- 43Bajrami
- 14Clarke-Salter
- 25Dacres-Cogley
- 8Gardner
- 21Medina Delgado
- 42Seddon
- 22Bellingham
- 31Lakin
- 7Crowley
Substitutes
- 27Trueman
- 30O'Keeffe
- 37Bailey
- 44Boyd-Munce
- 45Burke
- 46Redmond
- 47Stirk
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Wes Harding (Birmingham City).
Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Attempt blocked. Wes Harding (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Paul Downing.
Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Wes Harding.
Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Brown (Portsmouth).
Foul by Steve Seddon (Birmingham City).
Anton Walkes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Charlie Lakin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).
Hand ball by Marcus Harness (Portsmouth).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Geraldo Bajrami.
Foul by Daniel Crowley (Birmingham City).
Lee Brown (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Agus Medina (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.