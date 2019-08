Wrexham take an unchanged squad to Boreham Wood following their opening 2-1 win over Barrow.

Akil Wright is still sidelined with a virus while goalkeeper Christian Dibble continues to deputise for the injured Rob Layton.

The hosts were beaten 2-1 at Torquay on Saturday.

They will be without ex-Wrexham centre half Jamal Fyfield who is serving the first of a three-match ban after being sent-off at Plainmoor.