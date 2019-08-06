Bromley v Ebbsfleet United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Halifax
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Sutton United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Woking
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Fylde
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Dover
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Torquay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Wrexham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Barnet
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Eastleigh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Maidenhead United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Harrogate
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|Solihull Moors
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|Bromley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Chorley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Aldershot
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|16
|Barrow
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|17
|Boreham Wood
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|18
|Chesterfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|19
|Notts County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|20
|Stockport
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|21
|Yeovil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|22
|Hartlepool
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|23
|Dag & Red
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0