Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

There is solid Celtic and Arsenal interest in Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, but the 22-year-old who spent time on loan with Kilmarnock and Aberdeen has two English Championship clubs vying for his services in the short term this season. (Chronicle Live)

Manchester City have made a move for Ecuadorian midfielder Jose Cifuentes amid interest from Celtic and a deal with Universidad Catolica del Ecuador for the 20-year-old could be agreed within 24 hours. (Daily Record)

Ryan Kent looks increasingly poised to leave Liverpool having scrubbed mentions of the European champions from his social media after manager Jurgen Klopp said on Sunday that Rangers would have to buy the 22-year-old if they wanted him back because the winger is not available on loan again. (Daily Record)

Sam Foley, the 32-year-old midfielder who has been released after two years with Northampton Town, is closing in on a move to St Mirren after Newport County manager Mike Flynn revealed his club had been outbid by a Scottish Premiership outfit. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock are eyeing a move for German left-back Lennard Sowah, the 26-year-old who also had a spell with Hearts having been released at the end of his second spell with Hamilton Academical. (Daily Record)

Hearts' UK work permit application to sign the Ghanaian midfielder Cletus Nombil has been rejected, the Scottish Premiership club having argued that the 18-year-old who was most recently with Dreams in his homeland after leaving Sparta Prague was an "exceptional talent" despite not having been capped by his country. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibernian are anxiously awaiting the results of a scan on Martin Boyle's leg after the winger limped out of the final match in their Scottish League Cup qualifying group against Elgin City, the injury being to the same knee that required surgery in January. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic have signed Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde from Rosenborg on a three-year contract and the 15-year-old will start career with the youth team with a view to move into the first-team squad. (Evening Times)

Manager Neil Lennon is set to give Craig Gordon the chance to stake his claim to win back the Celtic number one jersey with his first competitive outing in seven months as their side take a 5-0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Nomme Kalju in Tallinn on Tuesday. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his number one this season will be the best goalkeeper at stopping the ball going into the net, not the best passer, as was the case under predecessor Brendan Rodgers. (The National)

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk says former Celtic team-mate Kieran Tierney has the qualities to succeed with Arsenal should the Scotland left-back move to the English Premier League club. (The Herald)

Rangers captain James Tavernier has revealed he helped manager Steven Gerrard draw up a strict code of conduct to hammer players receiving red cards after 12 were sent off last season. (Scottish Sun)