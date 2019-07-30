Dan Gosling: Bournemouth midfielder out for three months after hip surgery

Dan Gosling
Dan Gosling played for Everton and Newcastle before joining Bournemouth in 2014

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling will be out for about three months after undergoing surgery on a "hip muscle injury".

The Cherries confirmed that Gosling had the operation at the weekend having suffered the injury in training.

The 29-year-old could miss his side's opening 10 Premier League fixtures.

The former England under-21 international made 22 Premier League appearances last season and has scored 17 goals in 149 games for Bournemouth.

