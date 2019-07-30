Dundee United sell Rachid Bouhenna to Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe
Dundee United have sold defender Rachid Bouhenna to Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old Frenchman made 31 appearances, including one this season, having signed a two-year contract after leaving Alger last summer.
The former Algeria Under-23 international is re-united with head coach Csaba Laszlo.
Laszlo took charge at the club who finished sixth in the Romanian top flight after leaving Tannadice.