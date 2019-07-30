Dundee United sell Rachid Bouhenna to Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe

From the section

Rachid Bouhenna scored once in his year with Dundee United

Dundee United have sold defender Rachid Bouhenna to Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old Frenchman made 31 appearances, including one this season, having signed a two-year contract after leaving Alger last summer.

The former Algeria Under-23 international is re-united with head coach Csaba Laszlo.

Laszlo took charge at the club who finished sixth in the Romanian top flight after leaving Tannadice.