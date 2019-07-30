Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri leaves Montpellier for Cologne

Ellyes Skhiri played in all three of Tunisia's matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Skhiri has moved to Germany to join newly promoted Bundlesliga side Cologne on a four-year deal from French Ligue 1 side Montpelier.

Cologne's managing director Armin Vey says the 24-year-old has a promising future.

"Ellyes is a big, strong player and a good passing game," he said.

"Although he has already gained a lot of experience, he is also capable of development at his age."

France-born Skhiri began his career at Montpellier in the club's youth ranks and is relishing his move to the Bundlesliga.

"The change to the Bundesliga comes for me at the right time. The people in charge at Cologne have worked hard for me and fully convinced me," Skhiri told the Cologne website.

"Cologne is a big, exciting club with a lot of tradition that I can identify with very well. I'm looking forward to Cologne, to my new teammates and the fantastic fans."

He made 123 Ligue 1 appearances in all for Montpellier including 37 of the club's 38 ligue 1 matches last season scoring three goals.

Skhiri made his international debut for Tunisia in a 1-0 win over Iran in a friendly match in March 2018 and has been playing regularly for the Carthage Eagles.

The midfielder helped Tunisia to a fourth-place finish at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt having played the team's all seven matches in the tournament.

He also featured in all three of the Carthage Eagle's games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.