Irish Premiership: Crusaders v Linfield first live game on BBC NI this season

Linfield and Crusaders met each other six times in all competitions last season

Linfield's trip to Crusaders will be the first Irish Premiership match broadcast live on BBC NI television this season.

David Healy's champions will take on their Belfast rivals at Seaview on Friday, 4 October.

The second live game will see newly-promoted Larne up against Glentoran at Inver Park on 18 October.

On 22 November, Glenavon will take on Linfield at Mourneview Park.

This is the second year of a three-year deal between BBC Sport NI, the Irish Football Association and Northern Ireland Football League.

Details of the other live games for the 2019/20 season will be announced when they are agreed.

The 2019/20 Irish Premiership campaign gets under way on Friday, 9 August, with Glentoran's trip to face Glenavon.