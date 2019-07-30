Harry Maguire: Man Utd & Leicester remain apart on defender's valuation

Harry Maguire played in Leicester's friendly against Stoke on Saturday

Leicester City and Manchester United remain apart in their valuation of England defender Harry Maguire.

The Foxes centre-back missed training on Monday because of illness, leading to rumours a deal with United, who made a £70m bid earlier in July, was close.

However, the 26-year-old trained as normal on Tuesday.

Maguire played in Leicester's friendly at Stoke City on Saturday and their final pre-season game is against Italian side Atalanta on Friday.

The former Sheffield United and Hull City defender, who has also attracted interest from Premier League champions Manchester City, signed a five-year contract with Leicester last September.

United have already signed 21-year-olds Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Swansea City and Crystal Palace respectively, so the addition of Maguire could take their summer spending to more than £140m.