Lloyd Isgrove: Swindon sign former Barnsley winger

Lloyd Isgrove made 18 league appearances in two seasons with Barnsley

Swindon Town have signed former Barnsley winger Lloyd Isgrove on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 26-year-old was released by the Tykes at the end of last season after two years at Oakwell.

He could make his debut for the League Two side in Saturday's season opener against Scunthorpe.

"I'm obviously delighted to sign now. I've been here for two weeks and I've really enjoyed it," Isgrove told the club website.

Isgrove is the second player to arrive at the club in the last seven days following the signing of former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Lyden.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.