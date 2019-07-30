Theo Archibald: Macclesfield sign winger on one-year deal

From the section

Theo Archibald made 14 appearances in League Two with Forest Green last season

Macclesfield Town have signed former Brentford winger Theo Archibald on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan at Forest Green Rovers last season, scoring once in 14 league appearances.

Archibald, who has represented Scotland up to under-21 level, started his career with Celtic before joining the Bees in August 2017.

He could make his debut for Sol Campbell's side in Saturday's League Two opener at Exeter City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.