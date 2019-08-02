EFL 2019-20: Leeds, West Brom & Fulham picked by BBC Sport users to reach Premier League

Leeds finished third in the Championship last season and then were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Derby

Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are most likely to be promoted to the Premier League this season, according to BBC Sport users.

Leeds, who narrowly missed out on automatic promotion last term before losing in the Championship play-offs, were picked by 69% of people using BBC Sport's promotion predictor.

Albion, who like Leeds were beaten in last season's play-off semi-finals, received 56% of votes, closely followed by a Fulham team (46%) that is back in the second tier following relegation from the Premier League.

There were more than 141,000 selections made across the three divisions by the 16:00 BST deadline on Friday, 2 August - almost 69,000 for the Championship, more than 40,000 for League One and over 32,000 for League Two.

Find out the results below. Also, did you agree with our panel of 18 BBC Sport journalists?

Championship

As well as securing the most votes to be promoted, almost a third of users picked Leeds in their first position.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa is staying on at Elland Road for a second season and the majority of his squad from last year has been kept together, with a former Championship winner in Helder Costa joining on a season-long loan from Wolves.

New West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic will be managing in the Championship for the first time this season

The Baggies may have lost strikers Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez, who scored 46 goals between them last season, but plenty are expecting new head coach Slaven Bilic to have a positive impact at The Hawthorns.

Fulham ranked highest of the clubs to drop down from the Premier League, with Cardiff (33%) and Huddersfield (7%) finishing fourth and 10th respectively.

Last season's beaten play-off finalists Derby were fifth on the list with 20% of votes.

Middlesbrough (11%), under the management of ex-England defender Jonathan Woodgate, were the only other Championship club to appear in more than 10% of selections.

BBC Sport panel selections

To be champions: Fulham (39%), Leeds (33%), Cardiff, West Brom (both 11%)

To be promoted: Leeds (83%), Fulham (67%), Cardiff, West Brom (both 33%)

League One

Charlton scored a stoppage-time winner in last season's League One play-off final to condemn Sunderland to another year in the third tier

Heartbreak to elation for Sunderland?

Charlton's stoppage-time winner in May's League One play-off final at Wembley left the Black Cats contemplating a second successive year in the third tier.

However, they have been tipped to overcome that disappointment and get the job done this time around by 79% of BBC Sport users.

Two other former Premier League clubs, Portsmouth (67%) and Ipswich (45%), make up the top three of League One clubs expected to be promoted.

Five other clubs - Rotherham, Doncaster, Peterborough, Lincoln and Coventry - individually gained 10-15% of votes, while 6% think Bolton can overcome their 12-point deduction to be promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

BBC Sport panel selections

To be champions: Sunderland (44%), Portsmouth (33%), Ipswich (17%)

To be promoted: Portsmouth, Sunderland (both 78%), Ipswich (50%)

League Two

Bradford boss Gary Bowyer led Blackpool to promotion from League Two via the play-offs in 2017

The selections for League Two's promoted clubs were much closer compared to the Championship and League One.

The top four picks matched those of BBC Sport's panel of reporters, Bradford topping the list with 56%.

The Bantams were closely followed by Plymouth (49%), Mansfield (46%) and Salford (39%), who will play their first ever match in the EFL on Saturday.

Fellow League Two newcomers Leyton Orient (25%) also performed well, as did Forest Green (33%), who lost to Tranmere in last season's play-off semi-final.

BBC Sport panel selections

To be champions: Bradford (50%), Plymouth (33%), Exeter, Mansfield, Forest Green (all 6%)

To be promoted: Plymouth (83%), Bradford (72%), Salford (56%), Mansfield (50%)

