Former Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki joins Malaga on one-year deal

Shinji Okazaki is the first Japanese player to sign for Malaga

Former Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki has signed a one-year deal with Spanish second division side Malaga.

The 33-year-old was part of the Leicester team that won the Premier League in 2016, but he left the Foxes at the end of last season.

The Japan international scored 19 goals in 135 games in four years at Leicester.

On his departure from the Foxes, the club said Okazaki would be "forever revered" for the mark he made on fans.