Dan Happe: Leyton Orient defender extends contract until 2021

Dan Happe made his debut for Leyton Orient in April 2017

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe has signed a one-year extension to his contract with the League Two club.

The centre-back, who came through the club's academy, will now remain at the Breyer Group Stadium until the summer of 2021.

Happe, 20, scored one goal in 20 league appearances last season as the O's won the National League title.

"This club means an awful lot to me, they gave me an opportunity at such a young age," he told the club website.