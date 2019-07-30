St Mirren: Ilkay Durmus signs from FC Wacker Innsbruck

Ilkay Durmus, left, made 18 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga last season

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says winger Ilkay Durmus is "one to be very excited about" after his arrival from Austrian side FC Wacker Innsbruck.

The ex-Turkey Under-20 international has signed a two year-deal in Paisley.

Durmus, 25, started with Hoffenheim and Stuttgart in Germany, before playing for Genclerbirligi and Antalyaspor in Turkey and Floridsdorfer AC, SC Austria Lustenau and SV Ried in Austria.

"We lacked a bit of pace; Ilkay gives us that in abundance," Goodwin said.

"He is a very attack-minded, old-fashioned winger. He's direct, he's positive, he puts a great ball in so he's one to be very excited about.

"He's a couple of weeks behind with regards to pre-season training but we'll get him up to speed and I think he's one that the fans will certainly get off their seats to watch."

Durmus said he had heard positive things from Goodwin about St Mirren and that he was "happy to be here".

The German-born player added: "I looked at videos of St Mirren from last season and it looked good so I wanted to come here."

Durmus becomes Goodwin's second signing since taking charge at St Mirren at the end of June, after the recruitment of former Nantes playmaker Oan Djorkaeff.

The manager assured the fans that the club are "making some very good offers to some very good players" as they attempt to further strengthen a depleted squad.

