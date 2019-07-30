Jill Ellis: US head coach to step down after back-to-back World Cup titles

Jill Ellis replaced Tom Sermanni as coach in 2014

Jill Ellis is to step down as head coach of the US women's football team after guiding the team to back-to-back World Cup titles.

The 52-year-old, who was born in Portsmouth but moved to the US as a teenager, was appointed in 2014 and led the team to their first World Cup victory in 16 years in 2015.

The US retained their title last month with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

"The timing is right to move on," she told the US Soccer website.

Ellis is the first manager to win two Women's World Cup titles.

In 2015, Ellis was named both the Fifa and Concacaf women's coach of the year

