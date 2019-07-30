Manchester United beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hometown club Kristiansund

Solskjaer watched his son Noah (left) play and sat next to son Elijah

Manchester United needed an injury-time penalty to beat manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hometown club Kristiansund in a pre-season friendly in Oslo.

Juan Mata won and scored the spot-kick after being brought down when through from a Paul Pogba pass.

United, without injured striker Romelu Lukaku, who is being linked with a potential transfer to Inter Milan, lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

They have now won all five of their pre-season matches.

It proved to be a special night for Norwegian Solskjaer, who played more than 100 times for Clausenengen - one of two teams that joined to form Kristiansund in 2003.

Not only did the Manchester United legend see his 19-year-old son Noah come off the bench for his Kristiansund debut late on in the game, he also watched the match from the dugout with his youngest son Elijah.

"Noah makes his debut in front of 28,000 - it's not very often a Norwegian does that," Solskjaer told MUTV. "Elijah next to me enjoyed it.

"Their players have been in our dressing room, swapping shirts and taking pictures, and our boys have been outstanding. The camaraderie is good."

Solskjaer's side will finish their preparations for the Premier League campaign when they face AC Milan in Cardiff on Saturday.