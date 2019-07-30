Celtic: Neil Lennon does not want Scott Sinclair to leave

Scott Sinclair made a 29-minute cameo against Nomme Kalju on Tuesday

Manager Neil Lennon has refuted suggestions that Celtic want to sell winger Scott Sinclair, saying "we don't want him to go".

Sinclair, 30, has struggled for game time since Lennon returned to the club and has been linked with a move south.

However, Lennon said he is just suffering a "little difficult period".

"A player with that experience is always so handy to have around," said the manager after the 2-0 Champions League win over Nomme Kalju in Estonia.

"He's got a great goal record and he's had a great time at Celtic. So we don't want him to go. That's for sure."

Sinclair has made just 14 appearances since Brendan Rodgers left in February - five of them from the start - having been a consistent member of the XI before that.

This term, he has been a substitute in all three of Celtic's Champions League qualifiers.