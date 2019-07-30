Connal Trueman: Birmingham City goalkeeper signs new deal to 2022
-
- From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City goalkeeper Connal Trueman has signed a new contract with the Championship side until June 2022.
The 23-year-old's existing deal at St Andrew's was due to expire at the end of next season.
Trueman, who had a loan spell with Solihull Moors in 2017, made his Blues debut in their opening match of the 2018-19 campaign against Norwich City.
The 6ft 1in stopper has been with the West Midlands club since joining their academy in 2007.