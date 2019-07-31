Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham boss 'not in charge' of transfers

Pochettino previously said he would be 'stupid' to stay at the club without changes to how they are run

Mauricio Pochettino says he is "not in charge" of transfers at Tottenham and believes his job title should be changed from manager to coach.

The Argentine made the comments after Spurs' 1-0 Audi Cup win over Real Madrid in Munich on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Spurs broke their transfer record to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele - the club's second signing since January 2018.

"I know nothing about the situation of my players," said Pochettino.

When he extended his contract at Tottenham in 2016, his job title changed from head coach to manager and the 47-year-old said at the time: "We are agreed that it would be good, for myself, for the club, for all.

"It's true that 'manager' is a word that means different things than head coach. Maybe I was always manager from the first day I arrived here - and maybe it describes my job better."

Two months ago, Pochettino, who signed a new five-year contract in May 2018, said he would be "stupid" to stay at the club if they expect similar levels of success without changing the way they are run. He led the team to the Champions League final and fourth in the Premier League.

"I am not open to start a new chapter with no plan, with no clear idea, with not being transparent," he said.

Following the win over Real, he avoided questions about the future of defender Danny Rose, saying: "I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them.

"Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - I think it is not in my hands, it's in the club's hands and [chairman] Daniel Levy.

"The club needs to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don't know. Today, I feel like I am the coach."

Following his comments, the hashtag #BackPoch started trending on Twitter as Tottenham fans showed their support for the manager.

Harry Kane scored Spurs' winner against Real when he intercepted a wayward back-pass from Marcelo in the 22nd minute.

Rose and Christian Eriksen both started for Spurs despite recent transfer speculation, while Real Madrid's former Tottenham player Gareth Bale, whose proposed move to China was called off this week, remained in Spain due to illness.