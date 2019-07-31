Kieran Trippier: No excuses for form at Tottenham last season, says Atletico Madrid defender

Kieran Trippier left Spurs earlier this month to join Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier says there are "no excuses" for his form at Tottenham last season.

Trippier, 28, joined the Spanish side for £20m on a three-year deal earlier in July.

His last Spurs appearance came in the 2-0 Champions League final defeat by Liverpool and he was left out of England's Nations League finals squad.

"I'm happy it's gone. I'm happy to talk about it if people want to - but I'm delighted it's over," he said.

Trippier played 38 times for Tottenham last season as they also finished fourth in the Premier League.

However, he did not travel with the Spurs squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, before his move to La Liga.

"There's no excuse for what happened last season," he told BBC Sport.

"Some things happened - nothing bad, it was just injuries and hearing things like I won't be there next season in the media.

"It was in the back of my mind: 'Did they want me?'

"It was important to know - that's why I sat down with the manager [Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs boss] in pre-season and asked the question."

He added: "I feel fit and ready for a new challenge, a new chapter for me and my family - and I'm raring to go now."

Trippier impressed for England in their run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he admits being left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for this summer's Nations League finals "wasn't a surprise".

"I knew my performances weren't up to scratch," he said.

"I know what I need to do to get back in the team, and that's my priority."